Miliband: PM must admit deal is contradictory & ambiguous

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband has said the Prime Minister’s statement in the House of Commons today was an admission that his deal is ‘contradictory and ambiguous’.

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The former Labour leader added; "this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong."

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of 'incompetence' and a 'failure ofgovernance'.international law, is in place by the end of the year in order toact as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.

Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are 'failing basic test of competence' with testing.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband says it's a "sad day" should the UKParliament break international law over the UK Internal Market Bill. Theshadow business secretary says the move could hinder trade deals in future.

 The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of Commons.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol."

Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commons to celebrate the BBC reversing a decision for the music not to be sung during Last Night Of The Proms. It follows a question posed to the Leader of the House by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey who had disputed the BBC's motives behind the decision.

Jacob Rees-Mogg played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commonsto celebrate the BBC reversing its decision about the Last Night Of The Proms.The Commons Leader held his mobile phone close to the microphone near thedespatch box and pressed play, ensuring MPs heard the words: "When Britainfirst, at heaven's command."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU for using the Northern Ireland Protocol to gain leverage against the UK in Brexit negotiations.

