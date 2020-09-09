Park MGM reopens this month as Las Vegas Strip's 'only smoke-free casino-resort'

Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will open their doors on Sept.

30, completing the reopening of all MGM Resorts International properties around the world following closures earlier this year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the company says.

Upon reopening, MGM says Park MGM and NoMad will be the Strip’s first fully smoke-free casino resort.