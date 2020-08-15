Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

Global  
 

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the months of October and November 2020 could be 'tougher' - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India reportedly said that it might take 4-5 years for the vaccine to reach everyone.

He estimated that around 1,500 crore vaccine doses would be required to inoculate everyone if the final vaccine is a 2-dose drug.

Meanwhile, the Government of India banned the export of onions after a 30% jump in export of the kitchen staple in the April-July 2020 period.

Over a dozen Members of Parliament were found to be Covid positive on the day the central legislative body convened for its monsoon session.

In Delhi, the deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, tested positive on the day that the Chief Minister of neighbouring Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, finally recovered from the disease.

Watch the full video for the other top updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: Social distancing norms flouted at Poonch's J-K Bank [Video]

Watch: Social distancing norms flouted at Poonch's J-K Bank

Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have violated the social distancing norms while queuing at J-K Bank on September 14. People completely ignored the precautionary measures for COVID-19. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 17,481 active cases and 878 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID cases, toll reaches 10,77,374 [Video]

Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID cases, toll reaches 10,77,374

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh-mark on September 14. Maharashtra reported 17,066 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,77,374. Karnataka recorded 8,244 new COVID infections taking the toll to 4,67,689. West Bengal reported 3,211 cases taking COVID toll to 2,05,919. Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 2,18,304. Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive of the virus today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Adar Poonawalla Indian businessman


World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Single-day Covid-19 cases hit record high: WHO

 GENEVA: The number of single-day coronavirus cases globally has hit a new record high, said the World Health Organization (WHO). In a statement on Sunday, the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily rise in new infections

 The largest increases in new infections were reported in India, the US and Brazil, the agency said.
BBC News

6 months since WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic

 Today marks six months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. Dr. Bob Lahita joined CBSN to walk us through..
CBS News

Manish Sisodia Manish Sisodia Indian politician

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

 Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia said, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept..
DNA
Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia infected as capital tally crosses 2.2 lakh [Video]

Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia infected as capital tally crosses 2.2 lakh

Manish Sisodia, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, announced on September 14 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Sisodia said that he got tested after developing slight fever and is isolating himself now. He added that he doesn't have any symptoms now. In June, another Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain, had contracted Covid. He had to be hospitalised after developing high fever and experiencing a drop in oxygen levels. He was discharged after around 10 days, after receiving plasma treatment. Delhi's total Covid tally has crossed 2.21 lakh-mark with over 4,700 deaths so far. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:17Published

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar Indian politician

Maharashtra adds 11,015 new COVID cases, continues to remain worst-hit state [Video]

Maharashtra adds 11,015 new COVID cases, continues to remain worst-hit state

COVID cases continue to rise in the country. Maharashtra reported 11,015 new infections and 212 deaths on August 24 taking the total number of positive cases to 6,93,398. Haryana reported 1074 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 55460. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also tested positive today. National Capital reported 1,061 new COVID cases with 13 deaths. Meanwhile, southern state Tamil Nadu reported 5,967 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,85,352.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

Government of India Government of India Legislative, executive and judiciary powers of India

India hands over disaster relief material to Nepal

 India on Sunday handed over a consignment of disaster relief material to Nepal for flood- and landslide-affected families, officials said. On behalf of the..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi inaugurates 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in MP [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh on September 12 via video-conferencing. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the inaugural function. He also communicated with some of the beneficiaries of the housing scheme. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to poor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant [Video]

5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct NEET and JEE exams. Around 5,500 candidates will be appearing in NEET and JEE examinations in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams. These exams are very important for their future."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine after DGCI nod

 The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to resume the clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222 after receiving..
DNA

Coronavirus: Inside the Indian company betting big on vaccines

 The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, is trialing multiple vaccines.
BBC News

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

CM Kejriwal ensures pucca houses to all dwellers after SC's decision to demolish 48,000 shanties [Video]

CM Kejriwal ensures pucca houses to all dwellers after SC's decision to demolish 48,000 shanties

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Supreme Courts' decision to demolish 48,000 shanties assured pucca houses for dwellers along-side railway tracks in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal said, "I will ensure 'pucca houses' for dwellers of about 48,000 shanties along-side railway tracks in Delhi that, as per a Supreme Court order, have to be demolished. The houses will be provided within 5-km radius of the place where shanties exist."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Looking for volunteers [Video]

Looking for volunteers

Looking for volunteers

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:35Published
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 552 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 10 – the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19 update: India crosses 48 lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19 update: India crosses 48 lakh mark

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh mark on Sep 14. The spike of 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 48,46,428..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published