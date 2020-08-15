Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the months of October and November 2020 could be 'tougher' - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India reportedly said that it might take 4-5 years for the vaccine to reach everyone.

He estimated that around 1,500 crore vaccine doses would be required to inoculate everyone if the final vaccine is a 2-dose drug.

Meanwhile, the Government of India banned the export of onions after a 30% jump in export of the kitchen staple in the April-July 2020 period.

Over a dozen Members of Parliament were found to be Covid positive on the day the central legislative body convened for its monsoon session.

In Delhi, the deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, tested positive on the day that the Chief Minister of neighbouring Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, finally recovered from the disease.

Watch the full video for the other top updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.