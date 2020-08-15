Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the months of October and November 2020 could be 'tougher' - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have violated the social distancing norms while queuing at J-K Bank on September 14. People completely ignored the precautionary measures for COVID-19. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 17,481 active cases and 878 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.
With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh-mark on September 14. Maharashtra reported 17,066 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,77,374. Karnataka recorded 8,244 new COVID infections taking the toll to 4,67,689. West Bengal reported 3,211 cases taking COVID toll to 2,05,919. Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 2,18,304. Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive of the virus today.
Manish Sisodia, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, announced on September 14 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Sisodia said that he got tested after developing slight fever and is isolating himself now. He added that he doesn't have any symptoms now. In June, another Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain, had contracted Covid. He had to be hospitalised after developing high fever and experiencing a drop in oxygen levels. He was discharged after around 10 days, after receiving plasma treatment. Delhi's total Covid tally has crossed 2.21 lakh-mark with over 4,700 deaths so far. Watch the full video for more.
COVID cases continue to rise in the country. Maharashtra reported 11,015 new infections and 212 deaths on August 24 taking the total number of positive cases to 6,93,398. Haryana reported 1074 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 55460. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also tested positive today. National Capital reported 1,061 new COVID cases with 13 deaths. Meanwhile, southern state Tamil Nadu reported 5,967 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,85,352.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh on September 12 via video-conferencing. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the inaugural function. He also communicated with some of the beneficiaries of the housing scheme. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to poor.
Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct NEET and JEE exams. Around 5,500 candidates will be appearing in NEET and JEE examinations in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams. These exams are very important for their future."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Supreme Courts' decision to demolish 48,000 shanties assured pucca houses for dwellers along-side railway tracks in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal said, "I will ensure 'pucca houses' for dwellers of about 48,000 shanties along-side railway tracks in Delhi that, as per a Supreme Court order, have to be demolished. The houses will be provided within 5-km radius of the place where shanties exist."