DUP: Government 'not going to break international law'
DUP: Government 'not going to break international law'
Shadow DUP spokesperson Ian Paisley has said that the government is "not going to break international law", ahead of the Second Reading of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons on Monday.
Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband has said the Prime Minister's statement in the House of Commons today was an admission that his deal is 'contradictory and ambiguous'.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol."
Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commons to celebrate the BBC reversing a decision for the music not to be sung during Last Night Of The Proms. It follows a question posed to the Leader of the House by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey who had disputed the BBC's motives behind the decision.
Report by Etemadil.
Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The former Labour leader added; "this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU for using the Northern Ireland Protocol to gain leverage against the UK in Brexit negotiations.
Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..
