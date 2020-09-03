Global  
 

DUP: Government 'not going to break international law'

Video Credit: ODN
DUP: Government 'not going to break international law'

DUP: Government 'not going to break international law'

Shadow DUP spokesperson Ian Paisley has said that the government is "not going to break international law", ahead of the Second Reading of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons on Monday.

Report by Jonesia.

Miliband: PM must admit deal is contradictory & ambiguous [Video]

Miliband: PM must admit deal is contradictory & ambiguous

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband has said the Prime Minister's statement in the House of Commons today was an admission that his deal is 'contradictory and ambiguous'.

Credit: ODN

UK's Brexit plans would 'break international law,' minister admits

 London (CNN)The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of..
WorldNews
Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans [Video]

Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol."

Credit: ODN
Rees-Mogg plays Rule, Britannia! in Commons [Video]

Rees-Mogg plays Rule, Britannia! in Commons

Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commons to celebrate the BBC reversing a decision for the music not to be sung during Last Night Of The Proms. It follows a question posed to the Leader of the House by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey who had disputed the BBC's motives behind the decision.

Credit: ODN

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ed Miliband slams Johnson over Northern Ireland Protocol [Video]

Ed Miliband slams Johnson over Northern Ireland Protocol

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The former Labour leader added; "this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong."

Credit: ODN
Facebook Adding 'Watch Together' Feature [Video]

Facebook Adding 'Watch Together' Feature

Facebook Adding 'Watch Together' Feature

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Boris: This bill is a ‘protection, safety net and insurance [Video]

Boris: This bill is a ‘protection, safety net and insurance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU for using the Northern Ireland Protocol to gain leverage against the UK in Brexit negotiations.

Credit: ODN

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: DUP's Gavin Robinson refuses to be drawn on Government intention to break international law with Internal Market Bill

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has refused to be drawn on whether he feels it acceptable for the UK Government...
Belfast Telegraph


'Brexit bill breaks international law' [Video]

'Brexit bill breaks international law'

Ed Miliband has told Kay Burley the government would be breaking international law if they 'ditched' the Brexit agreement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Justice Secretary: I will resign if ministers break law in ‘unacceptable’ way [Video]

Justice Secretary: I will resign if ministers break law in ‘unacceptable’ way

The Justice Secretary has said he will resign if the Government breaks the law"in a way that I find unacceptable" amid growing criticism of Boris Johnson'sBrexit plans.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO