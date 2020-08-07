Shih Tzu Grieves over Grandpa

Occurred on August 7, 2020 / San Pedro, Laguna, Philippines Info from Licensor: "My father passed away August 7, 2020 in our house here in Pacita, San Pedro Laguna Philippines.

Our 4 yr old Shih Tzu, Bruce, has been crying and barking that exact time when my father passed.

This is the 3rd day of my father's wake and Bruce is still mourning.

Now that my father is gone, Bruce still sits down right beside my father's bed, and sometimes waits for him by the door.

Way back, Bruce used to sit down right beside my dad at the garage and they spend their evenings just listening to the songs on the radio.

When dad started to feel ill, Bruce became stressed.

My dad came back from the hospital and was diagnosed with Lung Cancer stage 3B.

He was bedridden and Bruce was always beside his bed all day.

When dad passed, Bruce was there crying with us too.

He's a bit sad now because maybe he couldn't smell my father's scent anymore, and he misses him so much."