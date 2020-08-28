Maryland Schools Superintendent Visits Classroom To See Hybrid Learning In Action
.@MdPublicSchools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon and I paid a visit to several schools in Caroline County—one of 16 jur… 5 days ago
Hogan visits Caroline Co. students on their first day back to schoolGovernor Larry Hogan and State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon traveled over to Caroline County on Tuesday to visit with students on their first day back to school for in-person classes.
Back to school in RaytownRaytown Quality Schools Superintendent Dr. Allan Markley shares the district's back to school plan.
Hillsborough holding emergency school board meeting FridayThe Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis and school board chair Melissa Snively are calling for an emergency board meeting on Friday morning to once again discuss the district's plan to reopen..