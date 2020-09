Emmanuel Acho: Tom Brady's Bucs are an all-star cast, but not serious contenders | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be serious contenders after a disappointing loss to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Hear why Acho believes that the Buccaneers are nothing more than an all-star cast that lacks real substance.