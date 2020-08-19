Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor
Oracle's decision to team up with China's
ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners told Reuters business correspondent Conway G.
Gittens.
