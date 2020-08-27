Mississippi Power prepares for Sally

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 7 minutes ago

- mississippi power started - working out a plan for- possible restoration efforts.

- the storm directors met - requesting outside- resources to fix down power - lines.- they were also preparing each - employee for the storm, since - every employee has a storm role- and can be different from - their regular role.

- they have not activated their - storm center yet, but they- anticipate doing that monday- morning.- the mississippi power employees- that traveled to lake - charles to assist in restoratio- from hurricane- laura have also returned.

- - jeff shepard mississippi power- spokesman "so they arrived home safely yesterday after spending- about 2 - weeks in louisiana working in - southwest louisiana in and- around the lake - charles area, so they have time- to go home and get some rest an- again if need be and- we get called in to do some - active restoration efforts they- be apart of that as we- - - - work to serve our customers."

Mississippi power encourages- residents to- visit the outage map at ms powe- dot com and sign up so they can- receive outage alerts.- if you have portable chargers - make sure they are- fully charged and if you're - using a generator know-