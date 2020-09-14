Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum publicly opened up about his sexuality this week for the first time.

“I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum, 41, said in an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” that aired Monday.

“And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before.” The former mayor of Tallahassee appeared on the show alongside his wife, R.

Jai, who said her husband of 11 years has been upfront with her about his sexuality.