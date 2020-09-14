Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual

Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum publicly opened up about his sexuality this week for the first time.

“I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum, 41, said in an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” that aired Monday.

“And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before.” The former mayor of Tallahassee appeared on the show alongside his wife, R.

Jai, who said her husband of 11 years has been upfront with her about his sexuality.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Former Florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum Comes Out as Bisexual

Andrew Gillum has revealed that he identifies as bisexual. The former Florida gubernatorial...
Newsmax - Published

Democrat Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual in emotional first interview since being found with a gay escort

Democrat Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in his first television interview since he was found...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •MediaiteDaily Caller


‘I Don’t Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual’: Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'I Don't Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual': Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall [Video]

'I Don't Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual': Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in an interview with Tamron Hall. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published