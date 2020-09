Jerome community says "thank you" for Farmers Feeding Families program Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 weeks ago Jerome community says "thank you" for Farmers Feeding Families program The recipients of a federal food program called Farmers Feeding Families are saying "Thank You" in a unique way. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A FEDERAL FOODPROGRAM CALLEDFARMERS FEEDINGFAMILIES ARE SAYINGTHANK YOU IN AUNIQUE WAY.AS IDAHO NEWS 6HAS REPORTED... THEPROGRAM TAKESEXTRA PRODUCETHAT WOULD HAVEOTHERWISE GONE TOWASTE BECAUSE OFCOVID-19... AND PUTSIT INTO THE HANDSOF THOSESTRUGGLING WITHFOOD INSECURITY.EACH AMERICANFLAG ON DISPLAYREPRESENTS AJEROME FAMILY THEPROGRAM HELPEDFEED."IT'S JUST A SMALLACT OF GRATITUDETHAT EACH ONE OFOUR FAMILIES CANDEMONSTRATE HOW,IN OUR DIVERSITY,WE CAN STILL HAVEUNITY IN OURGRATITUDE."EACH WEEK...MARTHA AND MARY'SFOOD MINISTRIESDISTRIBUTESFARMERS TOFAMILIES FOODBOXES TO THOSE INNEED.THEY SAY THEY'VESEEN A HUGE SURGEIN FOLKS NEEDINGHELP BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC.IN THE MONTH OFAUGUST ALONE...THEY SAY THEIRTEAM OFVOLUNTEERSSERVED MORE THAN700 FAMILIES IN THEJEROME AREA.





