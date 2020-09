Armored Vehicle Security Officer Shot, Killed During Robbery In Cockrell Hill Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:39s - Published 1 day ago Armored Vehicle Security Officer Shot, Killed During Robbery In Cockrell Hill Police officers are searching for a man and his female accomplice after an armored vehicle security guard was shot and killed outside a Neighborhood Credit Union Monday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this