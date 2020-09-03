Global  
 

'All gone:' Residents return to scorched Oregon town

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Search and rescue teams looked for victims and families picked through the ash and debris in Talent, Oregon, in the hope of finding any belongings - including pets - after the Almeda fired burned their entire neighborhood to the ground.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


