'All gone:' Residents return to scorched Oregon town
Search and rescue teams looked for victims and families picked through the ash and debris in Talent, Oregon, in the hope of finding any belongings - including pets - after the Almeda fired burned their entire neighborhood to the ground.
A thick blanket of fire retardant covered streets and properties in the town on Talent, Oregon on Sunday (September 13). Drone video showed entire neighborhoods in the fire-ravaged town covered by the brightly colored retardant in the wake of the Almeda Fire.
Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] U.S. health officials tried to reassure the public Wednesday after AstraZeneca suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain, casting doubt on prospects for an early rollout. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] An article in The Atlantic magazine this week said President Trump called fallen U.S. service people "losers" and "suckers" - which Trump quickly denied and which his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, labelled as "disgusting" if true. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.