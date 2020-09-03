'All gone:' Residents return to scorched Oregon town Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published 52 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:11s - Published 'All gone:' Residents return to scorched Oregon town Search and rescue teams looked for victims and families picked through the ash and debris in Talent, Oregon, in the hope of finding any belongings - including pets - after the Almeda fired burned their entire neighborhood to the ground. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend