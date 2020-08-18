Couple doesn't let pandemic stop them from getting married
Couple doesn't let pandemic stop them from getting married
So many events have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one Harford County couple was not going to let it ruin their big day.
It just meant changing where they had their wedding.
KA SO MANY EVENTS HAVE BEENPUT ON HOLD BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.BUT ONE HARFORD COUNTY COUPLEWAS NOT GOING TO LET CORONAVIRUS RUIN THEIR BIG DAY.IT JUST MEANT CHANGING WHERETHEY HAD THEIR WEDDING.THE HAPPY COUPLE, RYAN ANDLINDSEY SAID THEIR I DO’S AT THEHORIZON CINEMA IN FALLSTONINSTEAD OF SITTING INSIDE, THEIRGUESTS ALL SAT IN THEIR CARS.AND TUNED IN THEIR RADIOSTO LISTEN TO THE SERVICE.AS PARTY FAVOR