Olathe West program blazes possible career path for students

It's part of a program that allows students like Guy Horsford to receive hands-on training as a firefighter, all while working toward a four-year degree at the University of Central Missouri.

YOU'LL SEE ALLTHE TYPICAL GEAR YOU'DFIND AT A FIREHOUSE.FOR TEENS WHO'VE MAYBEDREAMED OF BEING AFIREFIGTHER IT'S ANEARLY OPPORTUNITY TOSEE IF IT'S REALLY A GOODFIT.2:56:47 Firefighter ChrisCurtis, Olathe Fire Dept.: Ithink having this programreally gets their juices flowingon that, and hey, is thissomething I want to do.THE 21ST CENTURY PUBLICSAFETY PROGRAM IS SPLITUP INTO TWO PROGRAMS..ONE FOR FIREFIGHTERS..ONE FOR POLICE.BOTH ARE PART OFSTUDENTS' DAILYCURRICULUM..

BOTH EARNTHEM 12 COLLEGE CREDITHOURS.2:53:39-:54 Chris Curtis: "Andif they choose to do so, theycan get those credit hours, 12credit hours, then they caactually go to johnson co.community college and test ftheir firefighter certificationsand that gets them one stepcloser to being fully readygo to be hired by a firedepartment somewhere.FOR GUY HOSFORD..

NOWA FRESHMAN IN COLLEGE..HE'S ALREADY EARNED ALLHIS CERTIFICATIONS, ANDCOULD START WORKING ASA FULL-TIME FIREFIGTHERAS SOON AS NEXTSEMESTER.2:42:21-:32 Guy Hosford,Training to be firefighter: "The21st century public safetyacademy is a great steppingstone for anybody who wantsto be a law enforcementofficer or a firefighter.

"FOR HOSFORD'SPARENTS.... THEY CREDITHIS HIGH SCHOOL FORSETTING HIM ON THIS PATHTO SUCCESS.3:18:20-:35 Ali Hosford, Guy'sMom: "We couldn't be moreproud of Guy.

We feel like theopportunity the Olathe PublicSchools with their 21st centuryprogram the opportunity thatgave Guy to achieve hisdreams and his goals, wecouldn't be more thankful."CAITLIN KNUTE..

41 ACTIONNEWS.THE 21ST CENTURYPROGRAM IS TAUGHT BYFIREFIGHTERS AND POLICEOFFICERS.THIS YEAR..

THE OLATHEFIRE DEPARTMENT ISBUILDING A TRAININGCENTER LESS THAN A MILEFROM THE HIGH SCHOOL.IT'S A SPACE THAT WILL BEUSED BY FULL TIMEFIREFIGHTERS..

BUTSTUDENTS WILL HAVEACCESS TO IT AS WELL