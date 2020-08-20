Brighton and Howell Schools respond to students diagnosed with COVID-19

On Sunday, Brighton area schools and Howell Public Schools both learned that a student tested positive for COVID-19.



Related videos from verified sources Community classes in JandK's Poonch helping students gain lost ground



To minimise the loss of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic, community classes have been started by teachers of various schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Before entering the classes, teacher.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:44 Published 1 week ago Cincinnati Public Schools athletics will continue to be paused during the COVID-19 pandemic



Cincinnati Public School Board of Education reiterates it will evaluate athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 14 as originally announced in August. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago COVID Cases Putting Pause On Student Activities



As several schools prepare to resume classes, extracurricular activities and athletics are being put on hold due to students testing positive for coronavirus. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest from.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:21 Published on August 20, 2020