Ravens dominate Browns in season opener

The Baltimore Ravens had little trouble dispatching the Cleveland Browns to start off their season...



Related videos from verified sources The case for keeping hope alive with this Browns team



The Cleveland Browns are back and started the season looking eerily similar to the Freddie Kitchens-led team of last season, but don’t let Sunday’s game set your expectations for the rest of the.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:22 Published 22 hours ago Will Lamar Jackson Win Back-To-Back MVP Awards?



Sportsline NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. He explains why the Ravens may very well be Super Bowl favorites. Katie Johnston.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:06 Published 4 days ago Todd Fuhrman: The Browns are one of the most underrated teams in the league | FOX BET LIVE



The Cleveland Browns start their 2020 season facing off against the highly favored Baltimore Ravens, but Todd Fuhrman thinks Baker Mayfield and the Browns' offense may give the Ravens' more trouble.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:08 Published 6 days ago