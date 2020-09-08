Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ravens dominate Browns in season opener

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Ravens dominate Browns in season opener

Ravens dominate Browns in season opener

The Baltimore Ravens are 1-0 following a 38 -6 route over the AFC North Division rival Cleveland Browns.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens blast Cleveland Browns in season-opening rout

The Baltimore Ravens had little trouble dispatching the Cleveland Browns to start off their season...
USATODAY.com - Published

Todd Fuhrman: The Browns are one of the most underrated teams in the league | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman: The Browns are one of the most underrated teams in the league | FOX BET LIVE The Cleveland Browns start their 2020 season facing off against the highly favored Baltimore Ravens,...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The case for keeping hope alive with this Browns team [Video]

The case for keeping hope alive with this Browns team

The Cleveland Browns are back and started the season looking eerily similar to the Freddie Kitchens-led team of last season, but don’t let Sunday’s game set your expectations for the rest of the..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:22Published
Will Lamar Jackson Win Back-To-Back MVP Awards? [Video]

Will Lamar Jackson Win Back-To-Back MVP Awards?

Sportsline NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. He explains why the Ravens may very well be Super Bowl favorites. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:06Published
Todd Fuhrman: The Browns are one of the most underrated teams in the league | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: The Browns are one of the most underrated teams in the league | FOX BET LIVE

The Cleveland Browns start their 2020 season facing off against the highly favored Baltimore Ravens, but Todd Fuhrman thinks Baker Mayfield and the Browns' offense may give the Ravens' more trouble..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:08Published