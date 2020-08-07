Authorities Offering $100K Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Suspect Who Ambushed LA Deputies Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Authorities Offering $100K Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Suspect Who Ambushed LA Deputies CBS4's Chris Martinez has more on the hunt for the shooter and how the deputies are doing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend