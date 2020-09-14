Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 days ago

Minor injuries.

In our election 20-20 coverage... ots image:right beshear endorses mcgrath beshear mcgrath.jpg amy mcgrath has picked up an endorsement from governor andy beshear in the u-s senate race.

Mcgrath is challenging senate majority leader mitch mcconnell.

Governor andy beshear announced his endorsement today.... saying the retired marine lieutenant colonel quote: "embodies our kentucky values of family, faith, service and caring for our neighbors, and i know those values will drive everything she does in washington" end quote.