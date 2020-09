Response agencies prepare for Hurricane Sally

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:57s - Published 6 minutes ago

ARMY HEADQUARTERS.... SO MANYCREWS HAVEBEEN ON DEPLOYMENT BECAUSE OFHURRICANELAURA AND NOW SOME ARE ALREADYHEADEDBACK HERE TO DEAL WITH SALLY.

THE SALVATION ARMY HAS BEENDEPLOYINGCREWS TO SOUTHWEST LOUISIANASINCEHURRICANE LAURA LAID WASTE TOTHOSECOMMUNITIES.IT HAS BEEN A BUSY STORM SEASONALREADY...MAJOR ROBERT LYLE/SALVATIONARMY:... AS FAR AS LAKE CHARLESWI ANTED TO SAY ARE AT THE 200THOUSAND MEAL, 200 THOUSANDPLUS..MAJOR ROBERT LYLESAYS THE SALVATION ARMY ISSTARTING TO ROTATE TEAMS BACKFROM THE LAKE CHARLESAREA NOW ...AS SALLY BEARS DOWNON OURGULF COAST AREA.THE STORM RESPONSE HAS CREATED AGREATERNEED FOR DONATIONS TO HELP STORMVICTIMS.MAJOR ROBERT LYLE/SALVATIONARMY: WE ARE STRAPPED FORVOLUNTEERS NOW BECAUSE OFCOVID.

I DON'T KNOW HOW MUCHRAIN WE WILL GET IN JACKSON WEWILL TRY TO GET OUR FORCES READYTO DO SOMETHING LOCAL,AS FAR AS GOING OUT, OFFICERSANDPERSONNEL ARE BEING CALLED.

THEAMERICAN RED CROSS HAS SUPPLYWAREHOUSES STATIONED THROUGHOUTTHEAREA....TAMICA SMITH JEUITT/AMERICANRED CROSS:WE ARE MAKING SURE WEHAVE OUR SHELTERINGSUPPLIES IN PLACE AS WELL AS OURSUPPLIES FOR CLEANING UP ANDFEEDING AFTER.THE PANDEMIC HAS PUT A STRAIN ONTHENUMBER OF VOLUNTEERS THAT AREAVAILABLE TORESPOND.

THE AGENCY SAYS ...ITDOES NEEDHELP AS IT GETS READY TO HELPOTHERS HIT BYSALLY.TAMICA SMITH JEUITT/AMERICAN REDCROSS: WE NEED VOLUNTEERS WHOARE WILLING TO GO INTO THESHELTER BECAUSE OF THE COVIDCHALLENGE...SOME OF THOSE WEHAVE... HAVE CHOSEN TO STAY BACK ANDWORK VIRUTALLY.

BOTH AGENCIES DOING PLANNINGWORK TONIGHT AS THEY WATCH THESTORM APPROACH OUR GULF COAST...IF YOU WANT TO HELP OUTHE STORM APPROACH OUR GULFCOAST... IF YOU WANT TO HELP OUTTHESE AGENCIES...WHO ARE GETTINGREADY TO HELP STORM VICTIMS...WE HAVE LINKS TO THEIRCONTACTINFORMATION AT OUR WEBSITE ATWAPT DOTCOM.LIVE IN JACKSON SCOTT SIMMONS 16WAPT NEWS SEVERAL SHELTERS HAVE HAPPENEDALONG THE COAST FOR THOSE TRYINGTO ESC