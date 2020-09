Some evacuations ordered in Hancock County Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Some evacuations ordered in Hancock County 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this VogThorstar • MASKUP or STAYHOME RT @JohnConwaywx: #SALLY STORM SURGE UPDATE... *Storm Surge Warnings* are in effect for much of SE Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast. S… 20 hours ago John Conway #SALLY STORM SURGE UPDATE... *Storm Surge Warnings* are in effect for much of SE Louisiana and the Mississippi Coa… https://t.co/p2vMCqadjD 21 hours ago