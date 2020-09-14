No Time to Die with Rami Malek - Meet Safin

Check out the official "Meet Safin" featurette for the spy action movie No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

It stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright!

No Time to Die Release Date: November 25, 2020 Are you excited for No Time to Die?

