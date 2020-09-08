Rochester, N.Y. Mayor Fires Police Chief Over Daniel Prude Case
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:25s - Published
5 minutes ago
Rochester, N.Y. Mayor Fires Police Chief Over Daniel Prude Case
Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren abruptly fired that city’s police chief Monday, in the wake of the death of Chicago man Daniel Prude in police custody back in March.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Mayor Lovely Warren has suspended two high-ranking city employees and has called for a federal review...
CBS News - Published
46 minutes ago Also reported by •
NPR • Business Insider • Newsmax • Newsy • Belfast Telegraph • Mediaite • SBS • USATODAY.com
Rochester, N.Y., Lovely Warren relieved the city's police chief of duty Monday and requested a...
FOXNews.com - Published
52 minutes ago
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city's handling of the...
Newsmax - Published
6 days ago Also reported by •
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources