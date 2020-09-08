Global  
 

Rochester, N.Y. Mayor Fires Police Chief Over Daniel Prude Case

Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren abruptly fired that city’s police chief Monday, in the wake of the death of Chicago man Daniel Prude in police custody back in March.


