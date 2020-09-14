Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama

A man is enjoying surfing at Gulf Shores beach on Monday, September 14 afternoon with the high waves which was produced by Hurricane Sally, which is moving toward the Gulf Coast of the US.

According to the National Weather Service, Sally was upgraded into category 1 hurricane, and will landfall by late Tuesday.

And the NWS has issued a High Surf Warning for some coastal area.