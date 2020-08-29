Global  
 

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Green Party presidential candidate to be added to the state's November ballot.


