EastEnders Soap Scoop - Gray is questioned over Chantelle Video Credit: Digital Spy - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 days ago EastEnders Soap Scoop - Gray is questioned over Chantelle Coming up on EastEnders... the aftermath of Chantelle's death affects many lives on Albert Square. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources EastEnders Soap Scoop! Ian's secret is exposed



Coming up on EastEnders... Dotty tells Sharon what Ian has been hiding. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago