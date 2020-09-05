Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr. Speaks to Iowa Voters In Campaign Stop

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Donald Trump Jr. Speaks to Iowa Voters In Campaign Stop
His message to voters in Treynor, Iowa.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump's Electoral College hopes hinge on suburbs

The campaign to re-elect US President Donald Trump is targeting suburban voters in key battleground...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump campaign asks US judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are urging a federal...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Donald Trump’s Campaign of Fear Resonates—But Not Necessarily With the Voters Who Will Decide the Election

Donald Trump’s Campaign of Fear Resonates—But Not Necessarily With the Voters Who Will Decide the Election When Donald Trump described Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as a “puppet” of “the...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

NHCandidate2024

DrainTheSwamp 🇺🇸🇬🇷🇧🇷 👠👠👠 RT @AllRepublicans: WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump speaks at campaign event in Winston-Salem, #NorthCarolina  🔊 God Bless Americ… 6 days ago

AllRepublicans

American 🇺🇸 Patriot WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump speaks at campaign event in Winston-Salem, #NorthCarolina  🔊 God Bless Am… https://t.co/GxaiZtu9bJ 6 days ago

k_speaks_truth

k RT @ProjectLincoln: Donald Trump’s trade war with China resulted in a 140% increase of farm bankruptcies in Iowa. https://t.co/TPQQl2txLd 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: Is The 2020 Presidential Election Already Decided? [Video]

Keller @ Large: Is The 2020 Presidential Election Already Decided?

The end of Labor Day weekend is often described as the true start of the presidential campaign, a time when voters start to really focus on their choice. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller looks at the latest poll.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published
Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal [Video]

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal

Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:23Published
2020 Election Takes Final Sprint [Video]

2020 Election Takes Final Sprint

The 2020 Election is in its final stretch. Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters. Biden..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published