Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi were under evacuation orders on Monday, as slow-moving Sally strengthened to a hurricane with landfall expected as early as Tuesday.

Gavino Garay reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

When will Hurricane Sally make landfall?

 Hurricane Sally could bring storm surge of up to 11 feet for parts of the Gulf Coast and rainfall of up to 16 inches. Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn joins "CBS..
CBS News

Hurricane Sally strengthens as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast

 Less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura slammed Louisiana, Hurricane Sally emerged, quickly strengthening before hitting the Gulf Coast. Manuel Bojorquez..
CBS News

Hurricane Sally, now a Category 2, takes aim at the Gulf Coast

 More than 17 million people are in the path of the hurricane, and hundreds of miles of coastline are under storm watches and warnings.
CBS News

Hurricane Sally bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

 Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are being warned to expect huge storm surges as Hurricane Sally closes in on the Gulf Coast. CBS News meteorologist and..
CBS News

Mississippi Mississippi State in the United States

Hurricane hits Bermuda as more storms forecast

 Hurricane Paulette hits Bermuda whilst TS Sally is forecast to bring torrential rain and coastal flooding to Louisiana and Mississippi.
BBC News

Tropical Storm Sally strengthens in the Gulf

 The storm poses a "very significant threat" when it hits land this week, bringing "life-threatening" storm surge from Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf Coast

 The storm is expected to bring dangerous flooding to areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NYTimes.com

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Trump floaties, Confederate flags: a boat parade for the president [Video]

Trump floaties, Confederate flags: a boat parade for the president

Louisiana-based supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend took to the waters off of Lake Pontchartrain to rally for his reelection.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

Still reeling from Hurricane Laura, Gulf Coast braces for new storm Sally

 Hurricane Laura devastated Louisiana and forced thousands to New Orleans to evacuate. Now Sally has its eyes on southeastern Louisiana.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Sally strengthens as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast

Less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura slammed Louisiana, Hurricane Sally emerged, quickly...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •VOA News


Teddy becomes 4th active named storm in Atlantic as two others take aim

The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical...
Haaretz - Published

Hurricane expected to bring life-threatening storm surge to U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off south Florida amid forecasts it would grow into a hurricane...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

iNaor

iNaor Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching https://t.co/6HIhXXdXZ9 /via @physorg_com https://t.co/6hLnEcfrEw 5 minutes ago

ZXinzhu

Harreit Zhang Hurricane Sally, now a Category 2 storm, threatens the Gulf Coast https://t.co/O54gVQySiP #jlabnews 9 minutes ago

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching https://t.co/F3BW6wVxXg 11 minutes ago

IJlawyer

PropertyInsuranceClaims Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching https://t.co/9izdFgZnSb 19 minutes ago

kidcurry05

vickie dailey Sally strengthens to hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast as 'rainmaker' https://t.co/9RQ6SJ9f9D 23 minutes ago

NicRodriguez

Nicole Rodriguez Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching: https://t.co/J3D7Bbnydv 37 minutes ago

CoachWeaver3

Andy Coach Weaver RT @69News: #HurricaneSally strengthens to Category 2, threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching. https://t.co/HcUyJEyYsw 40 minutes ago

mdjonline

MDJ Online Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf C… https://t.co/aNNyvKYF0K 51 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama [Video]

Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama

A man is enjoying surfing at Gulf Shores beach on Monday, September 14 afternoon with the high waves which was produced by Hurricane Sally, which is moving toward the Gulf Coast of the US. According..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
Video: Hurricane Sally churns toward Miss. Gulf Coast [Video]

Video: Hurricane Sally churns toward Miss. Gulf Coast

The seas were kicking up steam in Gulfport Monday as Hurricane Sally churns toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:59Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 14, 8am update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 14, 8am update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:24Published