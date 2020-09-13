|
Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast
Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast
Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi were under evacuation orders on Monday, as slow-moving Sally strengthened to a hurricane with landfall expected as early as Tuesday.
Gavino Garay reports.
