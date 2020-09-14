Lafayette billboard bringing awareness to Indiana voter rights

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

Now community activists are doing everything they can do get eligible voters registered.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us live in lafayette to tell us more about their latest effort.

Micah?

Their latest effort is a billboard located right here at the intersection of 9th and duncan streets.

The billboard lays out voter rights for people who may have found themselves in the criminal justice system.

That's why it's not a coindence it's located just down the street from the tippecanoe county jail.

Nat chanting: "yes you can vote.

Parole or probation..."

Mg: yes, you can vote.

If you are awaiting trial.

If you are on probation, or home detention.

Like we just want people to know, if you can vote we want to help you register to vote so that you will vote.

M: indiana is one of 16 states that allows people to vote even if they're awaiting trial, on probation, home detention or have been recently incarcerated.

Community activists say this billboard and demonstration is to help clear up misconceptions.

Mg: as we go out to register voters, we run into at least three to five people each time that think that they are not able to register and vote because of a prior incarceration.

M: a number of state and local activist groups have partnered to pay for this billboard.

It's intentionally located down the street from the tippecanoe county jail to make sure inmates and their visitors know their voting rights.

Nat vanessa: one of every 13 black folks have lost their voting rights.

V: we want folks to notice that black americans in particular are targeted by voter disenfranchisement laws.

M: activist vanessa pacheco says while one of every 13 african-american has lost their voting rights.

The average for non- black citizens is one in every 56.

V: poverty is something that disproportionately affects black and brown people and as a result those very same people might be criminalized more frequently.

M: frederick williams understand this first hand.

He was formerly incarcerated, now spending his time bringing awareness to others.

F: we are their front line of defense when it comes to prison reform, we know the living situations.

The ballot will always be more powerful than the bullet and the ballot will always speak louder than words.

The last day to register to vote is monday, october 5th.

The organization that hosted today's demonstration has a few more events planned these next few weeks.

That information will be on our website wlfi.com.

Reporting live in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

