Wireless Season 1 - Tye Sheridan - Behind The Scenes

Wireless Season 1 - Behind The Scenes - Quibi - On a sparsely traveled road deep in the Colorado mountains, college student Andy Braddock (Tye Sheridan) drives to a New Years Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Distracted by his phone, Andy collides with a snowbank and hurtles into a ravine.

Wounded and alone, Andy turns to his quickly dying cell for rescue, but help is far from a phone call away... From executive producer Steven Soderbergh comes a suspense thriller like no other, as the viewer takes the story into their own hands.

Two narratives play out simultaneously: watch horizontally for a cinematic view; twist vertically to experience Andy’s phone as your own, as he fights to stay alive.

An immersive experience awaits, powered by Quibi.