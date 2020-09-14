The Comedy Store Trailer

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:24s - Published
The Comedy Store (2020) Official Trailer - SHOWTIME Documentary Series - This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars.

As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture’s great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.

Watch the premiere on Sunday, October 4 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.

#SHODocs #TheComedyStore


