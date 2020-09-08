Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drew Barrymore To Launch New Talk Show

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Drew Barrymore To Launch New Talk Show

Drew Barrymore To Launch New Talk Show

There's a silver lining to decades of being tabloid fodder that Drew Barrymore is reveling in.

She is preparing to launch her own talk show, according to reports at CNN.

"One thing we want to say on this show is I am who you think I am," she told reporters last week.

The virtual press conference for "The Drew Barrymore Show" was very enlightening about Barrymore.

"I struggle, I fail and I think one of the most important things I want to teach my own kids and myself as I grow with them is that change is so important, change in the world, change in yourself.

The talk show path has been great for many entertainers, including Kelly Clarkson and Ellen.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Drew Barrymore to Reunite with 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Stars Cameron Diaz & Lucy Liu on Her Talk Show!

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu are teaming up again! The Charlie’s Angels co-stars will...
Just Jared - Published

Drew Barrymore gives a sneak peak of her new talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan sat down with Drew Barrymore to talk about her new talk show that will...
USATODAY.com - Published

A new role for Drew Barrymore

The actress, producer, director, author and entrepreneur is now donning another hat – as host of a...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Drew Barrymore's New Daily Talk Show Premieres September 14 [Video]

Drew Barrymore's New Daily Talk Show Premieres September 14

Drew Barrymore's new daily talk show to "spend an hour every day celebrating life." You can watch the show on KCBS 2pm M-F and KCAL 3am M-F. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:33Published
Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show [Video]

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:33Published
Drew Barrymore's New Talk Show Set To Debut On Pittsburgh's CW [Video]

Drew Barrymore's New Talk Show Set To Debut On Pittsburgh's CW

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with actress Drew Barrymore about her new talk show set to debut on Pittsburgh's CW!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:05Published