Drew Barrymore To Launch New Talk Show

There's a silver lining to decades of being tabloid fodder that Drew Barrymore is reveling in.

She is preparing to launch her own talk show, according to reports at CNN.

"One thing we want to say on this show is I am who you think I am," she told reporters last week.

The virtual press conference for "The Drew Barrymore Show" was very enlightening about Barrymore.

"I struggle, I fail and I think one of the most important things I want to teach my own kids and myself as I grow with them is that change is so important, change in the world, change in yourself.

The talk show path has been great for many entertainers, including Kelly Clarkson and Ellen.