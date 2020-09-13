Medina County Democrats offering cash reward after Biden/Harris signs stolen, threatening letters sent to residents Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:12s - Published 1 day ago Medina County Democrats offering cash reward after Biden/Harris signs stolen, threatening letters sent to residents Medina County Democrats are offering two cash rewards for the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for acts of political intimidation within the county after yard signs were destroyed and threatening letters were sent, according to Medina County Democratic Chairperson Mike Kovack. 0

