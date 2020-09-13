Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Medina County Democrats offering cash reward after Biden/Harris signs stolen, threatening letters sent to residents

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Medina County Democrats offering cash reward after Biden/Harris signs stolen, threatening letters sent to residents

Medina County Democrats offering cash reward after Biden/Harris signs stolen, threatening letters sent to residents

Medina County Democrats are offering two cash rewards for the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for acts of political intimidation within the county after yard signs were destroyed and threatening letters were sent, according to Medina County Democratic Chairperson Mike Kovack.

WHY YOU'LL NEED TO PAY TO CASTYOUR VOTE BY MAIL.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sign thefts frustrate homeowners [Video]

Sign thefts frustrate homeowners

At least one dozen signs backing the Black Lives Matter movement and the Democratic presidential ticket were ripped out of yards in the Greenway Fields neighbord in Kansas City, Missouri.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:42Published
Homes Vandalized And Campaign Signs Stolen [Video]

Homes Vandalized And Campaign Signs Stolen

Police in North Belle Vernon Township are investigating a string of homes being vandalized and campaign signs being stolen. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with one of the residents about what's going on.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:57Published
Reporter Update: Biden Campaign Signs Stolen, Houses Egged In Belle Vernon [Video]

Reporter Update: Biden Campaign Signs Stolen, Houses Egged In Belle Vernon

According to police in North Belle Vernon, Westmoreland County, Biden-Harris campaign signs are being damaged, stolen, or their homes are being egged. KDKA's Chris Hoffman will have more tonight on..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:09Published