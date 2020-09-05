Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

The superintendent of the Decatur City School system is crediting "Quick action to quarantine" for helping the system avoid outbreaks of coronavirus since students returned to classrooms last month.

Waay-31s alexis scott has more on how coronavirus is impacting the system today - and what leaders are doing about it.

Superintendent michael douglas says the system has a total of 151 students in quarantine, and they'll keep doing their best to ensure the safety of the district's nearly 9-thousand studentsa nd staff members dr. michael douglas, superintendent "that's what allowed us to keep the doors open because i think the reason we've had few cases in students is because of the quarantining that we've done," superintendent douglas said they can continue to do better.

Take fs gfx in total... there's nearly 9- thousand students enrolled in the system.

With 2-thousand in virtual learning and 7-thousand back in the classroom.

Dr. michael douglas, superintendent "i was extremely concerned with the pandemic that we would lose numbers and that would cause us in turn to lose teacher units but we've held where we are," as of last friday... they've had 5 students test positive for coronavirus... one student each in 5 different schools.

Take fs gfx currently there's 151 students in self-isolation.

Two faculity members also tested positive for coronavirus and 34 faculty members are in self-isolation.

But... douglas says all in all..

They're still doing well.

Dr. michael douglas, superintendent "the big message we've had is we're going to do the best we can.

Every week we get, we feel like is good, but we're also being aware and getting prepared for if we have an uptick," not shot yet superintendent douglas said this is has been the roughest year for school teachers but he applauds them for doing such a good job with added responsibilities.

Reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news thanks alexis.

To find out how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting your child's school district