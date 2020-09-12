EndZone Top 5 Plays of the Week Video Credit: WCBI - Published 10 minutes ago EndZone Top 5 Plays of the Week for week 2 of EndZone. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend With the second week of endzone in the books, it's time to get ready for week 3 but not before we recap the endzone top 5 plays of the week! Let's get to it! 5 noxubee county vs. Philadelphia. Chrishard rupert over the shoulder dime to antonio fowler for the td!! Tigers undefeated. 4 new hope tyquantez crowell to richard guy. Snag! Dive into the endzone. Td! New hope falls to snag! Dive into the endzone. Td! New hope falls to itawamba 3 from the gotw, choctaw's ques mcneal interception, pick 6!! Big game for mcneal. 5 tds all interception, pick 6!! Big game for mcneal. 5 tds all night!! Undefeated 2 caledonia's darrius triplett gets the toss. Reservation for 6 at harvey's!! 75 yard td!!! 1 aliceville- suligent. Play action. Ty william to landan ball for





