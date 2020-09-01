WCBI New at Six - 09/14/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 day ago

Good evening everyone... governor tate reeves extends the state's mask mandate but relaxes other restrictions.

The mask order has been extended through the end of the month.

However, he did loosen some mandates on some business operations.

Reeves says restaurants can now seat up to 75 percent capacity.

Eateries can also seat a party up to ten people.

Retailers and gyms ten people.

Retailers and gyms can now operate at 70 percent capacity.

Mark welch, the owner of 1883 smokehouse in starkville, says he is excited for the change and welcomes it with open arms but dealing with those changes has been a roller coaster.

"no mask, yes mask, no, you got to walk to your table with mask.

You know, it's just been a struggle.

The customers don't know what to expect and we still have a lot of the elderly that aren't coming around because they're scared and they have a right to be.

So, it'll be back, it's going to take another six months."

While welch says that the increased capacity is a blessing...he still says smokehouse and businesses like it will be significantly hurt by the lack of tailgating when mississippi state kicks off the 2020 football season.

Mississippi sees more positive news mississippi sees more positive news on the covid-19 front.

The state department of health is reporting 145 new cases and nine deaths.

In our viewing area, lafayette and lee counties were the only two that reported more than ten new cases.

680 people remain hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected covid symptoms. 182 patients are in icu.

The 18-29 age group continues to have the highest amount of cases with over 20 thousand.

In mississippi, only 12 point nine percent of the people that test positive for the coronavirus require hospitalization.

Right now, there 78 thousand 971 people presumed recovered.

This means there are 83 hundred presumed active cases in the state.

Doctors and nurses have been working around the clock to find the best way to patients with the virus..

But most importantly but most importantly prevent curve the outbreak..

Wcbi's bobby martinez talks with winston medical center today about lessons learned from covid and more... joey, although we have seen covid-19 cases steadily decrease here in the state..

This doesn't mean the virus is close to being gone... as doctors and scientists continue to learn more about this virus each day... "there's still a lot to learn about corona virus."

It has been an educational year for doctors across the country..., including winston medical center's dr. dustin gentry.

Sot - dr. dustin gentry - winston medical center - louisville "the amount of research when it first came out that was available to the general public and physicians, could probably be put on one screen of - computer back in january.

But that knowledge base has grown exponentially since then."

And one major factor in the fight against covid?

Technology... "the technology that we are using now to detect and evaluate coronavirus patients, it's not new technology, but it's new technology that's been re-purposed and tailored to help us understand coronavirus.

We can swab for a lot of different viruses.

But until recently we weren't able to swab for coronavirus or this particular strain."

Gentry says another tool that has helped treat covid patients..

Came from a local industry in town... "so this is a filtration system that we were kind enough to have donated by taylor machine works.

They designed it and built it and they got some filters there.

Its a double filter that we replace after each patient.

The principle is it keeps the air movement towards the patient and protects the other people in the room.

Then it goes up to the ceiling where there's another collection system there."

Latest trends suggest the main impacts will stay well to our southeast.

Some rain is possible over the coming days but we'll be on the drier, less active western side of the storm as it comes inland.

Heavier rain and flooding is likely across south mississippi and a good chunk of central and southern alabama.

Monday night: variably cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Winds ne 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: a quiet morning with some passing showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Breezy ene winds 10-20 mph.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday night: partly to mostly cloudy with rain possible.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Breezy winds continue.

Wednesday- thursday: partly to most cloudy with areas of rain, especially across the southeastern part of the area.

The amounts will all depend on where the remnants of sally go.

Breezy ne winds 10-25 mph.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Hurricane sally's unpredictable path has forecasters posting hurricane warnings in louisiana, mississippi, and alabama.

Shelters are opening and some evacuations have started.

Governor tate reeves held a press conference this morning to give an update on the state's preparations.

The mississippi national guard has assets in place on the coast and at camp shelby, including high- water rescue vehicles and helicopters.

Shelters are opening in hancock, harrison, jackson, pearl river, and stone counties.

The mississippi emergency management agency says folks in south mississippi should prepare for flash flooding and power outages.

There has been some gas shortages but it should only be temporary.

Officials are asking people to stay out of shelters, if possible.

"we are asking you to avoid shelters if you have other options available to you...to evacuate out of the affected area, to go with a family member, a friend, or move out of the area and get your lodging in some other ways."

Anyone that goes into a shelter will be required to wear a mask.

Top you got to know when to fold 'em.

All of the casinos on the coast have closed ahead of hurricane winds.

The hotel and casino at biloxi's palace casino resort closed this morning.

And the silver slipper casino hotel in bay st.

Louis plans to stay closed until evacuation orders are lifted in hancock county.

That may be on thursday.

The mississippi gaming commission made the decision to shutter the 12 casinos.

Some hotel operators may stay open to provide rooms for emergency workers.

Off top add wcbi swoosh transition a houston police officer and his girlfriend are arrested, while he was on duty.

Officer kevin moore and marlana owens are both charged with domestic violence, according to houston police chief billy voyles.

The chief tells wcbi that moore was on duty at the time of his arrest.

He declined to release further details about the incident.

The case has been turned over to the mississippi bureau of investigation.

A spokesman has not returned our call for comment.

Moore is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

And there's still no sign of 39 year old james ryan taylor.

His mother says he left home after having dinner.// that was july 14th.// police say he was driving a silver ford fiesta.// but it hasn't been found.// taylor was wearing a white t- shirt and jeans.

He is around 175 pounds and has brown hair and blues eyes.// the car he was driving has the tag number: l-t-e 7723.

// if you have any information that can help police find him, call crimestoppers.// stinger the tupelo police department is looking for men and women who want to protect and serve their community.

Wcbi's allie martin tells us about an upcoming career day and how it is part of an ongoing recruiting strategy.

The tupelo police department is looking for officers and they are targeting young adults and minorities in their latest recruiting efforts, which will include a police career day later this month.

The requirements are tough, but officers say the career is rewarding.

"i like being able to go out and help people" for patrolman justin ware, pursuing a career as a police officer was a logical next step, after a four- year stint in the us marine corps.

Ware has been with the department for nearly three years and plans to make a career out of police work.

He says he enjoys helping people every time he puts on the badge.

"you get to answer calls, not knowing what you're going to, it's a good feeling, also, there's a lot of people concerned about what's going on in the nation, and i feel like, honestly, if you want to make a change, you can't do it from the outside, get inside and do it."

The department is targeting young adults and minorities in their recruiting efforts.

Among the basic requirements are sixty hours of college, or two years of active duty in the military.

Patrolman zack berryman was an explosive ordnance disposal technician in the u s army, and is now part of the bomb squad with the tupelo pd.

He says police work is a good fit for veterans of the armed forces.

"you've shown you have the integrity, ability to be able to serve your country, once you get out, if you want to be able to serve country, community, you can come here, and be able to see the change you make in your community."

Detective britney williams was inspired to pursue a career in law enforcement because of her uncle.

She says there are many opportunities for advancement.

"if you are coming straight out of military or college, it's a great career to get into, if detective is something you're interested in, you can utilize patrol as experience to gain knowledge and put in for the position, with our agency, you have to have so many years as a patrol officer to apply for cid."

The tupelo police department is hosting a career day here at gumtree park september 26th.

It's an opportunity for people to talk with officers from the patrol , swat, detectives and other divisions.

There will also be pt test conducted on site.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news that career day is set for saturday, september 26th, from 8 until noon at gumtree park.

Anyone interested in taking the pt test must register on site.

The pt tests start at 9.

Some residents from the arrington assisted living community at plantation point used a balloon release to lift off assisted living week.

This is the first event.

From here, residents will participate in a watermelon social, hat day and crazy sock day - all while socially distancing.

Assisted living week is celebrated nationally.

Off top people who live in the southern part of noxubee county are under a boil notice.

It affects customers of the shuqualak-butler water association.

Homes in the area are experiencing low water pressure, so people should boil their water for one minute before using it.

It's in effect until further notice.

Stinger hurricane sally: the storm will come ashore late tuesday or early wednesday morning somewhere along the ms or al coast.

The remnant low is expected to slowly move north into wednesday southeast of the i- 20/59 corridor.

The heaviest rain, flooding, and tornado threat now looks like it will stay well southeast of the wcbi coverage area.

There is still the potential for 1-3" of rain across our far southeastern areas including parts of noxubee, lowndes, and pickens counties wednesday into thursday but that could even be generous.

In general, no significant weather issues are expected at this time in our area due to sally.

While teams across the country were starting their season, ole miss continued preparing for theirs with another weekend scrimmage.

Head coach lane kiffin said he missed out on watching a lot of the action as he and his staff are focused on getting the team ready for week one.

But he did give his take on why we probably saw such a crazy weekend of football.

"walking by the tv i saw lafayette and billy napier with a great win.

I was told there were some upsets so i guess a lot of that is due to no spring.

Some teams may have 10 or 15 guys out so i think games will be a lot more harder to predict than they have been before so i think you'll see more upsets because of that.

We have new factors we've never had."

From one position to another.

Over the weekend, mississippi state head coach mike leach announced that last year's starting quarterback for the bulldogs is making the transition to play wide receiver.

Garrett shrader was a duel threat on the field last season causing problems for defenses with his feet just as well with his arm.

Heading into this season, leach is optimistic in shrader's athleticism carrying over at the slot.

"he's excited to try.

Seems real excited about it.

He's a really talented guy.

You hate to leave his talents on the shelf.

He's tough to bring down.

He's explosive.

He's a big target.

Smooth runner.

Good hands.

I think he was excited.

He's discovering that he can run a little more at that position than he thought so he's a factor when he's out there."

With the second week of endzone in the books, it's time to get ready for week 3 but not before we recap the endzone top 5 plays of the week!

Let's get to it!

5 noxubee county vs.

Philadelphia.

Chrishard rupert over the shoulder dime to antonio fowler for the td!!

Tigers undefeated.

4 new hope tyquantez crowell to richard guy.

Snag!

Dive into the endzone.

Td!

New hope falls to snag!

Dive into the endzone.

Td!

New hope falls to itawamba 3 from the gotw, choctaw's ques mcneal interception, pick 6!!

Big game for mcneal.

5 tds all interception, pick 6!!

Big game for mcneal.

5 tds all night!!

Undefeated 2 caledonia's darrius triplett gets the toss.

Reservation for 6 at harvey's!!

75 yard td!!!

1 aliceville- suligent.

Play action.

Ty william to landan ball for the diving