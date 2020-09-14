Ava Movie - Clip with Jessica Chastain - Disco fight
Ava Movie- Official Clip (HD) - Vertical Entertainment - Plot synopsis: Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits.
When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Common and John Malkovich Directed by: Tate Taylor