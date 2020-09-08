Cynthia Nixon Calls Out JK Rowling

NLY35 Cynthia Nixon Calls JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets 'Baffling'
https://t.co/bgOqK5uUIk 7 hours ago
Glenda Ms. Jackson if Ya Nasty RT @JustJared: Cynthia Nixon has opened up about JK Rowling's anti-trans tweets in a new interview, revealing how she and her trans son rea… 7 hours ago
JustJared.com Cynthia Nixon has opened up about JK Rowling's anti-trans tweets in a new interview, revealing how she and her tran… https://t.co/TBnvvRakKV 7 hours ago
laddiecomehome RT @RisingStarsBox: Cynthia Nixon says J.K. Rowling's comments on gender were 'really painful' for her trans son
https://t.co/05jhWJTDox
T… 20 hours ago
MyCommonSense Cynthia Nixon says J.K. Rowling's comments on gender were 'really painful' for her trans son… https://t.co/6w84WcI8wT 20 hours ago
Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon Preview Netflix's 'Ratched'The "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched" is getting ready to be released on Netflix. ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil caught up with co-stars Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, who opened up about..
Cynthia Nixon slams JK Rowling after 'baffling' transgender commentsCynthia Nixon says JK Rowling's transgender comments have been "really painful" for her transgender son.
Ratched on Netflix - Official Final TrailerCheck out the official new trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy..