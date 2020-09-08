Cynthia Nixon Calls Out JK Rowling

Openly queer actor Cynthia Nixon has weighed in on the controversy surrounding author JK Rowling,...

Cynthia Nixon is speaking out about J.K. Rowling's recent comments on gender and transgender...

MyCommonSense Cynthia Nixon says J.K. Rowling's comments on gender were 'really painful' for her trans son… https://t.co/6w84WcI8wT 20 hours ago

laddiecomehome RT @RisingStarsBox : Cynthia Nixon says J.K. Rowling's comments on gender were 'really painful' for her trans son https://t.co/05jhWJTDox T… 20 hours ago

JustJared.com Cynthia Nixon has opened up about JK Rowling's anti-trans tweets in a new interview, revealing how she and her tran… https://t.co/TBnvvRakKV 7 hours ago

Glenda Ms. Jackson if Ya Nasty RT @JustJared : Cynthia Nixon has opened up about JK Rowling's anti-trans tweets in a new interview, revealing how she and her trans son rea… 7 hours ago