Entire classroom to be quarantined

An entire Gateway Elementary School classroom has been ordered to quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak.

AN ENTIRE GATEWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CLASSROOM HAS BEEN QUARANTINED AFTER A COVID-19 OUTBREAK. LEE SCHOOLS SAYS THIS IS THE FIRST ENTIRE CLASS TO BE ORDERED TO SELF-QUARANTINE THIS YEAR. THEY SAY INDIVIDUAL CLASSROOM CLOSURES IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS MAY BE CONSIDERED WHEN 5-PERCENT OF THE TEACHERS, STUDENTS, AND STAFF IN THAT CLASSROOM ARE POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

