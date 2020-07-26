Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

62-year-old snake at Saint Louis Zoo surprises zookeepers by laying eggs without male ‘help’

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
62-year-old snake at Saint Louis Zoo surprises zookeepers by laying eggs without male ‘help’

62-year-old snake at Saint Louis Zoo surprises zookeepers by laying eggs without male ‘help’

The Saint Louis Zoo had an end-of-summer surprise when a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs in July – all without a male snake being involved.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Elderly ball python lays eggs 'without male help'

The 62-year-old ball python has not been with a male in over 15 years, according to Saint Louis Zoo.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Python caught after trying to eat one-year-old baby in Thailand [Video]

Python caught after trying to eat one-year-old baby in Thailand

A 10ft-long python was caught after it tried to eat a sleeping one-year-old baby in his room. Kitiya Namyong, 35, heard her son, Nong, crying inside their bedroom in Samut Prakan, central Thailand,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:34Published
Mum goes viral after posting a video of her drawing on eyebrows [Video]

Mum goes viral after posting a video of her drawing on eyebrows

A mother who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer has become an unlikely TikTok sensation - after a video of her drawing on eyebrows went viral.Jane Wagstaff, 53, was encouraged to join the new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials [Video]

13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials

Politicians have come to the rescue of a 13-year-old egg seller in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Days after he was allegedly harassed by civic body officials, help has come from across party lines. On July..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published