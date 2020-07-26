62-year-old snake at Saint Louis Zoo surprises zookeepers by laying eggs without male ‘help’
62-year-old snake at Saint Louis Zoo surprises zookeepers by laying eggs without male ‘help’
The Saint Louis Zoo had an end-of-summer surprise when a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs in July – all without a male snake being involved.
The 62-year-old ball python has not been with a male in over 15 years, according to Saint Louis Zoo.
