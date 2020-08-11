Kendall Jenner's a stoner
Kendall Jenner has confessed to being "a stoner", as she admits she's never "really said anything" publicly about her marijuana habits.
Oona Dicker Kendall Jenner says she’s a stoner and now... https://t.co/EylrEYRqnt 5 minutes ago
The US Sun .@KendallJenner says ‘she is a stoner’ after @KimKardashian admitted to using CBD https://t.co/t0XFY7mkW0 7 minutes ago
Arnold Dillon Kendall Jenner Admits She’s A ‘Stoner’ https://t.co/8bb2ezJHg1 19 minutes ago
The Hector Cannabis Kendall Jenner On Being a 'Stoner' And Loving Cannabis https://t.co/8fGF5Br1zh 25 minutes ago
morgan kendall jenner be like “i’m coming out...... as a stoner” 😒😑 37 minutes ago
Love run Kendall Jenner reveals secret hobby: 'I am a stoner' https://t.co/EX2jtLwgxg 39 minutes ago
weston Can’t stop thinking about Kendall Jenner being a “stoner” and Lucy Liu never marrying https://t.co/F42XrbkqAg 40 minutes ago
fiona kendall jenner came out as a stoner i am leaving this app for good 😪💔 42 minutes ago
Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris: Uneven Bangs As A KidAlmost everyone has had a questionable haircut as a child — even celebrities like Kendall Jenner. Case in point: On Saturday afternoon, the supermodel shared an adorable throwback photo from when she..
Who is Kendall Jenner's new man, Devin Booker?Hint: he plays basketball.
'The most wonderful daughter': Kylie Jenner's family celebrate her 23rd birthdayKris Jenner has dubbed Kylie Jenner the "most wonderful daughter" in honour of her 23rd birthday, as her sister Kendall Jenner and half-sister Khloe Kardashian also post tributes.