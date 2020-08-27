Global  
 

Mississippi Power prepares for Hurricane Sally

Mississippi Power prepares for Hurricane Sally

Mississippi Power prepares for Hurricane Sally

Mississippi Power is preparing for any major power outages that Hurricane Sally may bring to the residents of the Coast.

After conditions are - further evaluated.- - mississippi power is preparing- for any major power outages tha- hurricane sally may bring to th- residents of the coast.

- the company has been working- diligently to pull additional - resources from up state to- provide for coastal - locations.- their sister company from the - south-east has also been- sending necessary resources to- help prepare for- this major storm.

- by mid-day thursday, mississipp- power will have about - 1,000 extra linemen working to- help residents get- their lights back on.

- the company has been preparing- - - - for this hurricane since last - friday and saturday.- - - - wxxv >> do they are indeed.

And they are ready to get the light back on ... the bill will continue to do that until the storm gets to th point where it's no longer safe and well ... and once it dies down and off ... become safe enough for them will ... will be back at it ... and will stay with it until the ... electrical ...- of




