Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium.

“I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.