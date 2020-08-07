Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge
Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday.
Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium.
“I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.