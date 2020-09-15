ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories

Michael Black RT @10NewsCoronel : Hard to believe it’s now been a year since I returned to work after being injured. So much has happened since then. I am… 4 days ago

Roby Myers Meterogist @10NewsMecija taking a look right now weatherwise: it is a mild start to your Saturday Morning! Melissa… https://t.co/5ndPgSwZOK 3 days ago

Roby Myers Hope you can join our weekend duos @10newsvanhyfte & Meterogist @10NewsJen hope you can join them following College… https://t.co/qDTornbOFd 3 days ago

Black San Diego BSD on channel 10 News. Speaking on the new non profit venture. https://t.co/k88ksgjbQK 22 hours ago

Roby Myers @10NewsHunt & Meterogist @10NewsCampos ( working remotely from home ) are with you throughout the evening with your… https://t.co/YxVWUX8bgJ 17 hours ago

Bishop Cornelius Bowser Sr. Hope, Faith and Resiliency. These are the kind of stories I like to hear. “102-year-old woman survives Spanish Flu… https://t.co/WnazvutogQ 11 hours ago