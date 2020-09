Northridge Church Pushing Back After Getting Charged DWP Bill Over $6,000 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:07s - Published 4 days ago Northridge Church Pushing Back After Getting Charged DWP Bill Over $6,000 A Northridge church is pushing back after receiving a massive bill from DWP. The department says it will work with the church on a payment plan. Kristine Lazar reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this