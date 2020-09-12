Air quality issues facing Oregon

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 8 minutes ago

Ruiz- temple was named as a replacement.

Of course... it's not just the fires that are dangerous --- the horrible air quality is taking a toll on all of us too.

In fact... the air quality alert has been extended until noon on thursday.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow is live at the eugene v-a clinic in northeast eugene to explain what experts say we should do to protect ourselves from the ash and smoke.

Chynna, today the eugene va, this building right behind me actually had their fire alarms go off inside... except there was no fire... they went off because of the sheer amount of smoke coming in from the outside.

I spoke to a representative from an air filter company and he said that of the 30 years he has lived in springfield... the air has never been this terrible.

The air quality index is still "hazardous" across much of our state..

And while the air quality is expected to slowly improve, it will remain unhealthy in many areas for at least the next few days.

Experts say changes in fire behavior, winds and the geography of certain areas could keep some cities and towns at unhealthy levels much longer.

Lantz ward, an employee with comfort flow and heating said that their filters are the most in demand products right now and have been flying on the shelves.

Our supply of filters is down to one quarter of what it normally is out in the shop and we have people just coming in and of course the home improvement stores are just completely out of filters, you go in there and they;re just completely wiped out off the shelves.

Today... at governor brown's press conference... a representative from the oregon health authority said that 10 percent of all emergency room visits are now asthma or breathing related.

In about 30 minutes ill be telling you more about this fire alarm debacle that happened at the eugene va and we will be hearing from lantz ward again regarding what you should do to keep the air in your home as clean as possible.

Reporting in