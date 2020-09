Vincennes Lincoln North Knox Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 week ago Lady Alices beat Lady Warriors 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Haute north gets the road dub, four-one at west vigo.... vincennes lincoln hosted north knox in a county girls soccer showdown... riley petro was under attack all game in goal for north knox...she does a great job of stopping this point blank shot.... lady alices kept the pressure on sierra mullins with a shot that petro deflects but haley kohlhouse is johnny on the spot with the rebound goal.... vincennes lincoln wins the county showdown five-nothing





