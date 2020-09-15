THN West Vigo tennis
Their 10th win of the season... we had a vigo county boys tennis showdown as terre haute north visited west vigo... cade moore at two singles for north with a big time forehand winner....he loss just one game in his match.... three singles.....love the drop shot from the baseline by the patriots mason lube-a-hoo-zen......he won in straight sets.... one doubles...you can't find a better service return than north's james rogge delivers....beautiful shot...rogge and mark hankins won in two sets as well..
