THN West Vigo tennis Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago Patriots beat Vikings 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Their 10th win of the season... we had a vigo county boys tennis showdown as terre haute north visited west vigo... cade moore at two singles for north with a big time forehand winner....he loss just one game in his match.... three singles.....love the drop shot from the baseline by the patriots mason lube-a-hoo-zen......he won in straight sets.... one doubles...you can't find a better service return than north's james rogge delivers....beautiful shot...rogge and mark hankins won in two sets as well.. Terre





You Might Like

Tweets about this Rick Semmler TH North boys tennis wins at West Vigo https://t.co/ymLpwpwwxU 18 seconds ago Matt Wilson RT @THNorthSports: New Story: Boys Varsity Tennis beats West Vigo 4 - 1 https://t.co/BJbRYuvem1 1 hour ago Terre Haute North New Story: Boys Varsity Tennis beats West Vigo 4 - 1 https://t.co/BJbRYuvem1 1 hour ago Jamie Dunegan RT @Rick_Sports10: South Vermillion tennis beat West Vigo 4-1 5 days ago WRV Soccer RT @WRVwolverines: All WRV sports will be playing Thursday night. Tennis (5:15) & Volleyball (6:00) will be against West Vigo; Soccer (5:30… 5 days ago White River Valley All WRV sports will be playing Thursday night. Tennis (5:15) & Volleyball (6:00) will be against West Vigo; Soccer… https://t.co/ET2ddWUYK3 5 days ago Rick Semmler South Vermillion tennis beat West Vigo 4-1 6 days ago WV Athletic Training RT @CulleyDegroote: Tonight’s WVMS Tennis match vs Otter Creek has been moved to West Vigo now! 🎾🎾🎾 6 days ago

