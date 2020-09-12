Global  
 

Hurricane Sally Update Monday 9/14 10 PM

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Hurricane Sally Update Monday 9/14 10 PM
Sally headed to the northern Gulf coast possibly as a Cat 2.

Tropical Storm Sally Could Develop Into Hurricane by Monday, U.S. Forecaster Says

Tropical Storm Sally, off the west coast of Florida, could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •FXstreet.com


Tropical Storm Sally nears Gulf Coast

Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFXstreet.com


Bermuda entirely in Hurricane Paulette's eye as storm lashes island

The entire island of Bermuda was directly in the eye of Hurricane Paulette on Monday morning as the...
FOXNews.com - Published


MNHockeymama

REBELHockeyMama #ReopenAmerica RT @TropicalTidbits: Monday evening video update on Hurricane #Sally: https://t.co/m8xI0QxFdq 14 minutes ago

karenacoburn1

karen a coburn#🙏❤⚓🇺🇸🌎🗽🎻🎹📸☮☦ RT @alabamawxblog: Hurricane Sally – Monday Evening Update @spann #ALWX https://t.co/HXwE3FupsR https://t.co/zPvBbOSwFg 56 minutes ago

Sam_M_Katz

Sam_M_Katz RT @SteveTempleton: Hurricane Sally is a category 2 now in the Gulf and looks to be a big rain producer on top of winds and storm surge. Th… 2 hours ago

JeffCoxWGXA

Jeff Cox HURRICANE #SALLY (Monday night update) #FacebookLive #gawx #Macon #WarnerRobins #Dublin #Milledgeville #Albany… https://t.co/PyNeAY8tb8 2 hours ago

GreatTribulati1

Tribulation #Hurricane #Sally 7 p.m. Monday update https://t.co/e0nQ1jfiGF 2 hours ago

randerdd

DoubleD Hurricane Sally 7 p.m. Monday update https://t.co/DL7zuaHjRT via @YouTube 3 hours ago

Fire_Capn202

Fire_Capn202 RT @CloudCasey: Monday's Live Update: The latest on Hurricane #Sally. https://t.co/KFRk8ZWWpt 3 hours ago

gdpikeland

Grand Duchy Of Pikeland RT @RichThomasWX: SPECIAL 4PM Monday Update:    Cat 2 Hurricane Sally Threat Growing as The Storm Slows, and Track Shifts East https://t.co… 3 hours ago


Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast [Video]

Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi were under evacuation orders on Monday, as slow-moving Sally strengthened to a hurricane with landfall expected as early as Tuesday. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published
Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama [Video]

Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama

A man is enjoying surfing at Gulf Shores beach on Monday, September 14 afternoon with the high waves which was produced by Hurricane Sally, which is moving toward the Gulf Coast of the US. According..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
Hurricane Sally rocks Florida with huge waves and heavy rain [Video]

Hurricane Sally rocks Florida with huge waves and heavy rain

Florida is seeing storm surges as Hurricane Sally barrels across the Gulf Coast on Monday, September 14. Expected to become a category 1 hurricane today and landfall by early Tuesday, Sally is..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:30Published