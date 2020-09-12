|
|
|
Hurricane Sally Update Monday 9/14 10 PM
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Sally headed to the northern Gulf coast possibly as a Cat 2.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical Storm Sally, off the west coast of Florida, could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday,...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •FXstreet.com
|
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •FXstreet.com
|
The entire island of Bermuda was directly in the eye of Hurricane Paulette on Monday morning as the...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Sally, now a hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast
Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi were under evacuation orders on Monday, as slow-moving Sally strengthened to a hurricane with landfall expected as early as Tuesday. Gavino Garay reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55Published
|
Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama
A man is enjoying surfing at Gulf Shores beach on Monday, September 14 afternoon with the high waves which was produced by Hurricane Sally, which is moving toward the Gulf Coast of the US.
According..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36Published
|
Hurricane Sally rocks Florida with huge waves and heavy rain
Florida is seeing storm surges as Hurricane Sally barrels across the Gulf Coast on Monday, September 14.
Expected to become a category 1 hurricane today and landfall by early Tuesday, Sally is..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:30Published
|