Northland Black Lives Matter street mural defaced

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:20s - Published 1 day ago

BRIGHT MESSAGE BLACK LIVESMATTER IS TURNING SOMEONEDROPPED WHITE PAINT THAN OTHERSBURNED RUBBER OVER THE ENTIREMURAL IS DEFINITELY ON PURPOSENEARBY THE MURALS AT NORTHMULBERRY DRIVE AND NORTHWESTBRIARCLIFF PARKWAY.IT’S A CLEAR STATEMENT AND ITMAKES ME VERY SAD AND UPSET WHATTHESE MURALS STAND FOR IS A CALLTO OF THE END OF RACISM.WE’RE ALL HECK OF A LONG LONGWAY FROM THERE AS CAN BEEVIDENCE.BY THE JERK WHO DECIDED TO DOBURNOUTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THEMURAL AND DROP WHITE PAINT ON ITMURAL HAS BEEN IN PLACE FORABOUT A WEEK.IT’S THE ONLY ONE NORTH OF THERIVER AND ONE OF SIX THAT WEREPRIVATELY FUNDED.I DON’T KNOW WHAT THE REMEDY OFRACISM IS.I DO KNOW THAT IT’S IMPORTANT TOWHEN WE SEE ACT LIKE THIS TOBRING THEM TO LIGHT AND TO TALKABOUT THEM CAMERAS AT BOTH ENDSOF THE STREET MAY HAVE CAPTUREDTHE MOMENTS.THE MURAL WAS DEFACED POLICE SAYTHEY ARE NOT INVESTIGATING THISAS A CRIME BOTH PROPERTY DAMAGEOR A HATE CRIME BECAUSE OF THEWAY THE LAW.IS WRITTEN THEY SAY THE CITYOWNS THE STREET AND THEGOVERNMENT CAN’T BE THE VICTIMOF A HATE CRIME CONFIDENT THATTHE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL COMEAROUND AND WE’LL GET A DIFFERENTANSWER THAN THE ONE WE’VE GOTTENSO FAR.SO IF WE JUST DRIVE OVER THISAND DON’T SAY ANYTHING THEN HEYTWINS.IT’S LIKE NEIGHBORS SPEAK U